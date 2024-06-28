PPP to vote for budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to vote for the Federal Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly, it emerged Friday.

Sources said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Asefa Bhutto Zardari will attend today’s NA session and will vote in favour of the FY 2024-25 budget.

PPP has advised its party MNAs to remain present during the voting process, say sources.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will skip today’s budget voting session as the duo did not attend a single pre-budget session.

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hinted at supporting the Federal Budget 2024-25 for the sake of political stability in the country but termed it of ‘the babus, by the babus and for the babus’.

The development comes after the PML-N has agreed to the PPP’s demands concerning district administration control, the appointment of law officers, representation on various boards and authorities, the early scheduling of local body elections, and the equitable distribution of development funds among lawmakers from both parties.

During the negotiations, the government expressed Incognizance of any anti-PPP retaliation in Punjab, stating that the government cannot engage in political revenge against a coalition party.

PPP sources indicated that the government has assured merit-based recruitment in Punjab, with certain district appointments being recommended by PPP.

Monitoring committees, composed of PML-N and PPP members, have been established to oversee the implementation of these agreements and will hold meetings in every fifteen days.