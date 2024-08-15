PPP MNA appeals to army chief to save Sindh from dacoits

MATIARI: Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman, the spiritual leader of the Sarwari Jamaat and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) has appealed to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to curb the growing menace of dacoits in Sindh.

Addressing a ceremony to celebrate Independence Day in Matiari, Zaman lamented that Sindh was in the grip of “dacoit raj” (rule of bandits), and no one could move freely in upper Sindh.

The PPP MNA from NA-216 Matiari constituency claimed that the Sindh government had failed to tackle the crime issue and was helpless before the Katcha dacoits.

“I urge you [army chief] again that you should take the matter in your own hands,” he said.

Zaman urged COAS Asim Munir to visit Sindh and resolve the issue, saying that the provincial government was incapable of eliminating the dacoit menace. He credited the sacrifices of the armed forces for the country’s existence and stability.

مخدوم امین فہیم کے فرزند ایم این اے مخدوم جمیل الزمان نے اپنی ہی پارٹی کے خلاف بغاوت کردی۔ مراد علی شاہ کو ناکام وزیراعلی قرار دے دیا۔ آرمی سے آپریشن کرنے کا مطالبہ کردیا۔۔ pic.twitter.com/dbzaUMwxHu — Imtiaz Chandio (@imtiazchandyo) August 14, 2024

Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman said that people of Matiari loved PPP but they had been grossly ignored.

It is pertinent to mention here that the law and order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area is worsening with every passing day as the dacoits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police ‘failed’ to maintain law and order situation.