Monday, September 16, 2024
Prize Bond Rs200 Draw Results – September 2024

The 99th draw of the Rs200 Prize Bond, held by National Savings on Monday, September 16, 2024, has been announced.

Here are the details of the top prize winners:

Top Winners

  1. First Prize (Rs 7.5 lakh): 079789
  2. Second Prizes (Rs 2.5 lakh each): 159565, 260335, 394783, 396313, 756986

Prize Levels & Amounts

  1. First Prize: Rs 7.5 lakh
  2. Second Prizes: Rs 2.5 lakh each
  3. Third Prize: Rs 1,250

The complete draw list for the Rs200 Prize Bond will be updated soon.

The National Savings Centre in Hyderabad is conducting the balloting for the Rs 25,000 Premium Prize Bond today, September 10, 2024.

This marks the 15th draw for the Rs 25,000 Prize Bond series, offering a bumper first prize of Rs 30 million.

The Rs 25,000 Premium Prize Bond has become a popular investment option, combining a decent interest rate with substantial rewards, while also maintaining its face value over time.

The prize structure for today’s draw includes:

  • 1st Prize: Rs 30,000,000 for 1 lucky winner
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 10,000,000 for 5 winners
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 300,000 for 700 winners

The complete winners’ list for the September 2024 draw will be updated soon after the balloting concludes. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the results.

