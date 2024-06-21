PSX hits historic milestone before closing at 78,810points

KARACHI: The KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a volatile trading session and crossed 80,000 points – a historic milestone – before closing at 78,810.49 points against the previous day’s close of 78,801.53 points as the investors withdrew their profit during the intraday trade, ARY News reported on Friday.

The market opened on a strong note, riding high on investor optimism and robust trading activity. However, as the day progressed, profit-taking set in, eroding earlier gains.

Despite the profit-taking, the index managed to eke out a modest gain of 8 points, ending the session at 78,810 points.

A total of 460 million shares changed hands, amounting to a total market value of Rs 20 billion. The day saw mixed performances across the board: shares of 137 companies registered gains, 237 companies saw their share prices decline, and 61 companies remained unchanged.