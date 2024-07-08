web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

PSX witnesses bullish trend, crosses 80,700pts during trading session

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed in the green on Monday, with the KSE-100 index rising by 353.41 points to settle at 80,566.20 points, marking a 0.44 percent increase from the previous close of 80,212.79 points, ARY News reported.

Throughout the trading session, the benchmark index fluctuated, reaching a high of 80,737.70 and dipping to a low of 80,192.31.

The market witnessed significant activity with a total trading volume of 261,649,614 shares, valued at approximately Rs 13.02 billion.

In terms of market breadth, the PSX saw 425 stocks traded, with 216 stocks advancing, 156 declining, and 53 remaining unchanged.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.