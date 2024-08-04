PTA set to block THESE mobile phones

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has warned users against buying cloned or duplicate mobile devices.

In a statement, the PTA announced that cloned or duplicate mobile devices will be blocked to prevent illegal activities.

“Always buy from reliable sources and ensure the phone has a warranty. Purchase box-packed phones, check the PTA stamp on the box, and match the IMEI on the box and phone,” the authority added.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has instructed users to check the IMEI of their devices through the Dirbs website or by texting the IMEI to 8484.

“If you’ve received a message from PTA about your device being cloned or duplicated, verify your IMEI by dialing *#06# and compare it with the IMEI mentioned in the PTA message,” the authority said in the statement.

In case users continue to face the issue, they were advised to complete evidence of their mobile device’s purchase and FBR tax payment on the PTA CMS at complaint.pta.gov.pk.

The authority went on to issue a warning about investing in expensive devices that are being sold for exceptionally low prices or without a warranty.

Customers were urged to make sure they purchase mobile devices that are packaged, get in touch with the seller, and report any problems to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) if they become the target of fraud, the Authority informed.