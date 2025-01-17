‘PTI-Centre talks to continue even after £190m case verdict’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf general secretary Salman Akram Raja said that the party’s talks with federal government will continue even after today’s verdict in £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case against former PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News program “Sawal Yeh Hai”, Salman Akram said that the Al-Qadir Trust case is a weak case and the top court will dismiss the verdict within weeks.

He stated PTI was questioned for not holding talks with politicians but today meetings were held with former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Senior politician Mehmood Khan Achakzai, saying that political parties will be taken on board for the supremacy of constitution.

The PTI leader agreed with Achakzai who claimed that the talks are useless if judicial commission is not formed over May 9 and November 26 incidents.

Earlier today, the accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict at Adiala Jail where accused Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were present.

The court also imposed fines of Rs. 1 million and Rs. 500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi respectively. Both individuals would have to face additional prison time if they fail to pay the fines.

Read more: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi convicted in £190m Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi would have to face additional face six-month and three-month imprisonments in case of non-payment. Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the courtroom in Rawalpindi.

The accountability court also ordered to take Al-Qadir University into government custody.