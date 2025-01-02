PTI leadership asked to keep Aleema away from talks: sources

ISLAMABAD: The PTI leadership has been asked to keep Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan out of the ongoing negotiations with the federal government, ARY News reported, citing sources.

It has been revealed in the ARY News Program “KHABAR Muhammad Malick Kay Saath” that the wife of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi, held an important meeting with a key person.

The meeting was held in Peshawar which was continued for around 45 minutes.

Bushra Bibi was also taken to her residence Bani Gala, Islamabad where she held a virtual meeting with her husband Imran Khan in the conference room of Bani Gala.

Sources disclosed that PTI leadership has been asked to keep Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan away from the talks.

Earlier today a meeting was held between the government and PTI.

The in-camera meeting, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, was held at the Parliament House in Islamabad. Key members from the government side include Federal Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, and Irfan Siddiqui.

According to the official statement, the PTI committee has reiterated its demand for the release of the party’s founder Imran Khan and all workers. Additionally, they have called for a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26

The statement added that before presenting the charter of demands, the PTI committee will consult with the party’s founder.

The party maintains that one more consultation is necessary to finalize their demands before the 3rd meeting which is scheduled for next week.

PTI is set to present a ‘Charter of Demands’ in the third round of talks with the government next week.

Notably, PTI set a deadline for the completion of talks with the government, aiming to conclude negotiations by January 31, 2025.