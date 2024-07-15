PTI reacts to govt’s decision to ban the party

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reacted to the federal government’s decision regarding the ban on the party, terming it an ‘attempt to hide their shame’ after the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan’s verdict in the reserved seats case, ARY News reported.

In a strongly worded statement issued here, the PTI spokesperson said that the government is trying to ‘threaten’ 240 million people of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is not someone’s property but a home for its citizens and a constitutional state,” he added. The PTI vowed to fight against those who want to ‘destroy the country’ by making their wishes into laws.

“Political parties are the assurance of the citizens’ voice, national unity, and progress,” the spokesperson added.

He said that the real beneficiaries of Article 6 of the constitution are in front of the nation, and their fate will be decided by the people.

“The national interest lies not in repeating historical mistakes but in seriousness, reform, and action,” they concluded.

Earlier in the day, Information Minister Atta Tarar said there are credible pieces of evidence to support a ban on the PTI and cited the party’s involvement in foreign funding, the May 9 incident, its role in the resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan, the cipher episode, and the resolution passed in the United States.

Addressing a presser, Atta Tarar said that Article 17 of the constitution empowers the federal government to ban a political party.

He stated that a reference under Article 6 will also be filed against former President Arif Alvi, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for violating the constitution when the assemblies were dissolved following the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister.

He said the reference will be forwarded to the Supreme Court after approval by the federal cabinet.

The minister maintained the government and its allied parties have also decided to file a review petition against Supreme Court’s judgment in the reserved seats case. He emphasized that the judgment has legal lacunae and that they have strong legal grounds to file the review. He pointed out that the PTI had not sought relief in the case.