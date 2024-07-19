PTI submits party affiliation certificates of 38 lawmakers to ECP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted the party affiliation forms of 38 independent members to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), sources revealed on Friday to ARY News.

This move signifies PTI’s efforts to consolidate its position and expand its influence within the political landscape.

According to sources, a PTI representative submitted the affiliation forms to the Election Commission of Pakistan. However, the affidavits of three independent members are yet to be submitted. The members in question, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Mubeen Arif, and Riaz Fatyana, are currently abroad, sources said.

Sources further indicated that the party has already received the affiliation forms from Mehboob Sultan and Mubeen Arif. PTI sources confirmed that these forms will be submitted to the Election Commission today.

In addition to the affiliation forms, PTI has also submitted additional documents related to members of the National Assembly. This comprehensive submission aims to ensure compliance with electoral regulations and strengthen PTI’s standing within the legislative framework.

The move highlights PTI’s strategic efforts to solidify its base and enhance its representation in the National Assembly, reflecting its commitment to maintaining a robust political presence in Pakistan’s parliamentary system.

The apex court in its split verdict granted reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which were earlier given to other parties by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).