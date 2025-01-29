PTI team meets JUI chief over talks with Govt: Kamran Murtaza

ISLAMABAD: Senator Kamran Murtaza has said that the PTI delegation wanted to take the JUI in confidence over the negotiations, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“We, the PTI and JUI, will mutually consider over the nominations, due in the election commission,” Kamran Murtaza said.

He said that the two parties also discuss about a joint strategy with regard to the issue of violation of the constitution.

Kamran Murtaza said that the issue of struggle with regard to the constitution will be discussed within the party.

“We have established a hotline, Asad Qaiser and I will remain in contact,” Senator Kamran Murtaza said.

“Last night Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacted with President Zardari and asked him to play his role over the issue of the PECA Act,” JUI senator added.

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence. The delegation comprised of Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja, Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Akhunzada Yousafzai.

The delegation briefed the JUI-F leader about the PTI’s stance over key political issues.