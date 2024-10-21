web analytics
Punjab govt extends ban on meeting with Adiala prisoners ‘indefinitely’

The Punjab government has further extended the ban on meetings with prisoners at Adiala Jail until further orders, citing security concerns.

Initially, the ban was in place from October 4 to October 18 but was extended by two days and now remains indefinite.

According to sources, the ban applies to all prisoners, including politicians.

Last week, the Adiala Jail authorities rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) claims of ‘poor facilities’ for party founder Imran Khan, saying that he is being given all B-Class facilities.

Contrary to PTI leaders’ claims, the superintendent jail clarified that former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan is receiving B-Class facilities, ensuring his comfort and well-being.

Revealing the details, the superintendent jail said that the PTI founder has been provided with separate cooking arrangements.

“A professional cooks prepare meals according to Imran Khan’s preferences under the supervision of the assistant superintendent,” he added

