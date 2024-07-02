Rahul Gandhi recites Durood Sharif on Holy Prophet (PBUH) in India’s Lok Sabha

Indian opposition leader and Congress Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the Lok Sabha, recited Durood Sharif on Holy Prophet (PBUH).

While sending blessings on the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said that all the great personalities spoke of non-violence, spoke of eliminating fear and said, “do not be afraid.” Gandhi quoted Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to highlight that the Quran talks about fearlessness.

Rahul Gandhi delivers a powerful speech in the Lok Sabha by quoting a verse from the Glorious Qur’an. قَالَ لَا تَخَافَاۤ اِنَّنِيۡ مَعَكُمَاۤ اَسۡمَعُ وَاَرٰى “He said, Fear not. Indeed, I am with you both; I hear and I see.” (Qur’an 20:46)pic.twitter.com/PYZGQOBNJD — Fidato (@tequieremos) July 1, 2024

In his address, Gandhi further said that BJP leaders are spreading hatred, fear and violence. BJP leaders claim to be Hindus but at the same time spread hatred, he added.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement angered the BJP and Prime Minister Modi said that the opposition leader had accused the entire Hindu community of violence.

Narendra Modi demanded an apology from the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for the statement. In response, Rahul Gandhi said that Narendra Modi and the RSS are not the entire Hindu society.

He said that BJP is always spreading fear and promoting violence and hatred.