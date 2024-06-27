Rainfall brings relief to Sindh’s Tharparkar district

THARPARKAR: Sindh’s Tharparkar has received rain, announcing the beginning of the monsoon season in desert region, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The rural and urban parts of the district receiving heavy rainfall at some places, while light rain at other have turned the weather pleasant bringing a welcome relief to the people of the region, which were facing a searing hot weather since the beginning of June.

Thar district’s taluka Islamkot, Diplo and areas of Runn of Kutch have received rainfall with thunderstorm. Moreover, Gullan Mori, Kaloi and other towns and villages also receiving rain.

Earlier, severe heatwave in Tharparkar district claimed lives of 25 peacocks, fabulous birds of the desert region.

Deputy Conservator of Wildlife Department said that 25 peacocks died in Tharparkar owing to extreme heat.

The farmers have started work over their farmlands to prepare them for Mung-bean, millet, guar and sesame seed crops.

Local people have been euphoric over the rainfall and hoping for more rainfall in the arid region will enhance agriculture produce and bring a pleasant change in their life.