Ready to hold talks with military, says PTI founder

RAWALPINDI: PTI founder Imran Khan and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he is ready to negotiate with the military and called on the army to appoint a representative for the talks.

The former premier, who is in jail since August 5 under multiple cases, announced this during an informal conversation with journalists in court.

The PTI founder expressed his desire for dialogue with the military and clarified that he has never accused the military but has offered.

“I never made accusations against military, this is my army,” said Imran Khan, clarifying that he always did “constructive criticism against establishment”.

He insisted that no one should teach them that the military has never made mistakes. Imran Khan further said that he would never hold talks with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as the latter made injustice with PTI workers during his Punjab interim CM tenure.

PTI founder further maintained that any PTI worker involved in May 9 chaos should be held accountable, adding that Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition is trying to pit army against PTI.