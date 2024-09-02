Saudi Arab unveils family guidance strategy to enhance family stability

RIYADH: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi, has officially launched the Family Guidance Strategy during the opening ceremony of the 7th edition of the 2024 Family Forum in Riyadh.

Organized by the Family Affairs Council, this year’s forum carried the theme “Family and Family Guidance: Building Strength from Within in a Changing World.”

The newly introduced Family Guidance Strategy encompasses over 12 initiatives aimed at addressing various family and societal needs. A key objective of the strategy is to empower and enhance the skills and capabilities of family guidance professionals, thereby improving family relations, resolving conflicts, and promoting stability through a series of targeted programs and initiatives.

In line with these goals, the strategy aims to expand family services, increase geographical reach, and extend support to a larger segment of the population across the Kingdom. The ministry has set a target to issue licenses to 500 family counselling practitioners in 2024, with an ambitious goal of reaching 4,000 licensed professionals by 2030.

The Family Guidance Strategy is an integral part of the Ministry’s broader efforts to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of social services, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the ministry’s social development plan. The strategy has been developed through a comprehensive process, including international and regional benchmarking, and over 12 workshops involving 13 governmental and private entities.

This initiative underscores the ministry’s commitment to strengthening family stability and achieving sustainable development goals by advancing specialised practices in family counselling.