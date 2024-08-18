Roof collapse leaves one dead in Lodhran after heavy rain

LODHRAN: An elderly man died after the concrete wall of a house collapsed on him due to rain on Haqran Road, Lodhran, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, a 72-year-old citizen named Manzoor Ahmad s/o Haji Muhammad, a resident of Basti Lal Shah, was passing through a street when the wall suddenly fell down on him near Shah ki Basti Haqran Road.

As a result, he was stranded under the debris and died on the spot due to a head injury.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the heirs

In Karachi, at least two people were killed while 9 others were injured in separate roof collapse incidents.

As per details, the incident near Chakewara police station in the Old Layyari area of Karachi.

Read more: Roof collapse kills two, injures three in Sargodha

Rescue 1122 Sindh spokesman said that as soon as the call was received at the Central Command and Control Rescue 1122, a team of the Urban Search and Rescue reached the site along with a Disaster Response Vehicle.

The spokesman said two bodies were pulled out from the rubble, while 7 injured were rushed to the hospital.

In a separate incident, two people were also injured when a roof of a house collapsed near Lyari’s Khadda Market. The injured were moved to the Civil Hospital.

On March 4, at least seven people died and two others injured when the roof of their house collapsed in the Matta area of Swat district.

According to Rescue 1122, all bodies and injured were rescued from the rubble. The injured were to the nearby hospital.