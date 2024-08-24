Ruling coalition likely to pass key legislation in joint sitting

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition is likely to pass important legislation in a joint session of the parliament likely to be called by the president next week, ARY News reported on Saturday quoting sources.

Sources revealed that some crucial legislation is likely to be passed by the PML-N government with the support of its allies in the upcoming sessions.

Lawmakers had been informed about the government’s decision and directed to ensure their presence at the session, say sources.

President Zardari has aleady summoned the session of the National Assembly on August 26 (Monday) and the Senate on August 27 (Tuesday) under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Peoples Parties (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the top leaders of the two parties including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal-Bhutto Zaddari sat together in Islamabad to iron out differences.

The insiders said the two sides also discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and various key issues.

The PPP delegation led by party chairman Bilawal consisted of Senator Sherry Rehman, former National Assembly speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and MNA Naveed Qamar.

From the PML-N side, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and PM’s aide on public and political affairs Rana Sanaullah attended the huddle.