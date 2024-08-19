Pakistan’s Largest Battery Manufacturer ACM Group Announces its new brand; SAGA Batteries

ACM Hi-Tech EngineeringACM Hi-Tech Engineering, a division of ACM Group of Industries, proudly unveils SAGA Batteries—setting new standards in battery technology.

The launch event, held at Serena Hotel in Islamabad, inaugurated by Founder and Chairman ACM Group of Industries Muhammad Talha Mahmood, was attended by ambassadors from multiple countries, senior government officials, and key business partners.

This event marked the official introduction of the SAGA ‘Bolt’ Dry-Charged Battery, designed for automotive applications with a focus on reliability, durability, and efficiency.

“SAGA Batteries represent a significant step forward in delivering superior products that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Muhammad Mustafa Bin Talha, CEO of ACM Hi-Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd. “Our legacy of excellence is built on quality, innovation, and sustainability.”

The SAGA product line will soon expand with the introduction of Maintenance-Free (MF), Tubular (Turbo Tube), and Lithium batteries, further solidifying ACM Hi-Tech Engineering’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the industry.

Choose SAGA Batteries for a reliable, efficient, and future-ready power solution—backed by ACM Hi-Tech Engineering’s decades of expertise and unwavering commitment to quality.