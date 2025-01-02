Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons of dates to Pakistan

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday gifted 100 tons of dates to Pakistan, symbolizing goodwill and solidarity between the two brotherly nations.

A formal handover ceremony was held at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in the federal capital, where Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and the Director of King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSrelief), Abdullah Al-Baqami, officially presented the consignment to Director General Military Wing, Brigadier Alamgeer Ayub.

Continuing its annual tradition of generosity, the Saudi Arabia government, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the people of Pakistan through this heartfelt gesture.

The gift exemplifies the enduring bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, rooted in shared values of generosity and mutual support.

On the occasion, Brigadier Alamgeer Ayub expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the leadership of Saudi Arabia for their unwavering generosity and consistent support for Pakistan.

“This noble act of solidarity not only strengthens our ties but also reflects the profound relationship our nations cherish,” Brigadier Ayub remarked.

The annual donation of dates is part of Saudi Arabia efforts to enhance its humanitarian outreach and foster bilateral relations with Pakistan.