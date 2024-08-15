Saudi Arabia launches National Kidney Exchange Program

Saudi Arabia introduced the National Kidney Exchange Program, enabling kidney exchanges between families to boost success rate.

The program has been launched by the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation (SCOT).

This initiative allows families to exchange kidneys for transplant when a donor’s organ is not a match for their intended recipient. The program, a first in the Saudi Arabia, facilitates reciprocal kidney transplants between patient-donor pairs, initially involving King Fahd Specialist Hospital in Dammam and King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, under SCOT’s supervision.

The program aims to boost the number of living donors and address blood and tissue incompatibility issues, offering more opportunities for kidney failure patients on transplant waiting lists. It aligns with the Health Sector Transformation Program’s goals for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

In its first phase, the program will involve transplant centers at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh and King Fahd Specialist Hospital in Dammam, with plans to expand to all kidney transplant centers across the Kingdom.

SCOT has urged all kidney transplant programs in Saudi Arabia to join the National Kidney Exchange Program, aiming to increase the percentage of living donors from 10% to 30% in the second phase.

This initiative is part of SCOT’s broader efforts to enhance organ transplantation in Saudi Arabia, maximizing the impact of donations and improving access to health services for both citizens and residents.