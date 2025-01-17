Saudi Arabia performs world’s first robotic heart pump implant

RIYADH: World’s first robotic assisted implantation of an artificial heart pump was performed at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh, local media reported.

HeartMate 3 developed by Abbott has been implanted in the chest of a 35-year-old man who has been hospitalised for last four months due to advanced heart failure.

The HeartMate 3 LVAD (left ventricular assist device), which is placed in the pumps blood to the rest of the body. The LVAD is attached to a controller device and battery pack that are worn externally through a tiny skin incision.

A 35-year-old man who had been hospitalized for 120 days because of severe heart failure—which also caused deterioration in his renal and lung function—was the patient for the procedure. The patient is now on track to realize his desire of going back to his family’s house because of this creative surgical technique.

Dr. Feras Khaliel, director of the hospital’s Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery Program and chief of cardiac surgery, oversaw the procedure.

In sharp contrast to the average of 26 days for identical treatments carried out using conventional surgical techniques, the patient only spent four days in the critical care unit.

Additionally, recovery time should be much shortened, with release predicted in 10 days as opposed to the typical 63 days needed for traditional therapies.

Noting that the patient had no bleeding or infections during or after the procedure, Dr. Khaliel underlined the accuracy and security of robotic-assisted surgery. “The patient was amazed at the minimal scarring, reflecting the advanced capabilities of robotic technology,” he stated.

This accomplishment adds to KFSHRC’s long history of international successes, which includes the first totally robotic liver transplant and heart transplant in history. These achievements further solidify KFSHRC’s position as a world leader in specialty healthcare and highlight its dedication to leading innovation.