Updated profit rates for all Savings Certificates by Qaumi Bachat Bank – January 2025

ISLAMABAD: The National Savings Centres, also known as Markaz-e-Qaumi Bachat, offer a range of savings certificates for the public, allowing them to earn a reasonable profit on their investments.

The five main products offered by National Savings include Bahbood Savings Certificates, Defense Savings Certificates, Regular Income Certificates, Special Savings Certificates, and Short Term Savings Certificates.

Below are the latest profit rates for all savings certificates.

Bahbood Savings Certificates

The Qaumi Bachat offers monthly profit on Bahbood Certificates to help widows, disabled persons, and elderly people cover their monthly expenses.

The profit rate on Bahbood Savings Certificates is 13.92 percent, meaning you’ll earn Rs1,160 for every Rs100,000 you invest.

Defense Certificates

National Savings offers a maturity plan for up to 10 years, allowing investors to earn more profit from their savings.

The profit rate for Defense Certificates is 12.19 percent. Here’s how much you will earn each year until the 10-year maturity, based on an investment of Rs100,000:

First Year Rs109,000

Second Year Rs119,000

Third Year Rs130,000

Fourth Year Rs143,000

Fifth Year Rs159,000

Sixth Year Rs179,000

Seventh Year Rs204,000

Eighth Year Rs235,000

Ninth Year Rs272,000

Tenth Year Rs316,000

Regular Income Certificates

Qaumi Bachat Bank offers Regular Income Certificates to help people meet their monthly needs. These certificates have a 5-year maturity period.

The profit rate on these certificates is 12.00%, slightly lower than the previous rate of 12.10pc.

Investors will now receive Rs1,000 per month for every Rs100,000 invested, down from the previous Rs1,010 per month.

Special Income Certificates

Qaumi Bachat Bank’s Special Income Certificates are designed for small to medium investors who want bi-annual (every six months) returns on their investments.

Currently, the profit rate is 11.60pc for the first five periods (six months each), and it increases to 12.60pc for the sixth (last) period.

Profit 1-5: 11.60pc or Rs5,800 on each Rs100,000 investment

11.60pc or Rs5,800 on each Rs100,000 investment Profit 6: 12.60pc or Rs6,300 on each Rs100,000 investment

Short Term Certificates

For three-month maturity, the profit rate is 12.76pc or Rs3,190 for every Rs100,000 invested, down from the previous 14.32pc or Rs3,580.

For six-month maturity, the rate is 12.74pc or Rs6,370, compared to the previous 13.46% or Rs6,730.

For 12-month maturity, the profit is Rs12,380 or 12.38pc.