web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Updated profit rates for all Savings Certificates by Qaumi Bachat Bank – January 2025

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The National Savings Centres, also known as Markaz-e-Qaumi Bachat, offer a range of savings certificates for the public, allowing them to earn a reasonable profit on their investments.

The five main products offered by National Savings include Bahbood Savings Certificates, Defense Savings Certificates, Regular Income Certificates, Special Savings Certificates, and Short Term Savings Certificates.

Below are the latest profit rates for all savings certificates.

Bahbood Savings Certificates

The Qaumi Bachat offers monthly profit on Bahbood Certificates to help widows, disabled persons, and elderly people cover their monthly expenses.

Read More: National Savings profit rates reduced

The profit rate on Bahbood Savings Certificates is 13.92 percent, meaning you’ll earn Rs1,160 for every Rs100,000 you invest.

Defense Certificates

National Savings offers a maturity plan for up to 10 years, allowing investors to earn more profit from their savings.

The profit rate for Defense Certificates is 12.19 percent. Here’s how much you will earn each year until the 10-year maturity, based on an investment of Rs100,000:

  • First Year                                  Rs109,000
  • Second Year                             Rs119,000
  • Third Year                                Rs130,000
  • Fourth Year                              Rs143,000
  • Fifth Year                                  Rs159,000
  • Sixth Year                                 Rs179,000
  • Seventh Year                            Rs204,000
  • Eighth Year                               Rs235,000
  • Ninth Year                                Rs272,000
  • Tenth Year                                Rs316,000

Regular Income Certificates 

Qaumi Bachat Bank offers Regular Income Certificates to help people meet their monthly needs. These certificates have a 5-year maturity period.

The profit rate on these certificates is 12.00%, slightly lower than the previous rate of 12.10pc.

Investors will now receive Rs1,000 per month for every Rs100,000 invested, down from the previous Rs1,010 per month.

Special Income Certificates

Qaumi Bachat Bank’s Special Income Certificates are designed for small to medium investors who want bi-annual (every six months) returns on their investments.

Currently, the profit rate is 11.60pc for the first five periods (six months each), and it increases to 12.60pc for the sixth (last) period.

  • Profit 1-5: 11.60pc or Rs5,800 on each Rs100,000 investment
  • Profit 6: 12.60pc or Rs6,300 on each Rs100,000 investment

Short Term Certificates

For three-month maturity, the profit rate is 12.76pc or Rs3,190 for every Rs100,000 invested, down from the previous 14.32pc or Rs3,580.

For six-month maturity, the rate is 12.74pc or Rs6,370, compared to the previous 13.46% or Rs6,730.

For 12-month maturity, the profit is Rs12,380 or 12.38pc.

 

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.