Searing hot weather continues in country

ISLAMABAD: A searing hot weather continuing in most districts of the country with maximum temperature hits 47 Celsius in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sargodha, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Mercury rose to as above as 46 Celsius in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Jhang, while 45 Celsius in Gujranwala, Sibi, Bannu, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur maximum temperature 45 degree Celsius recorded.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature recorded 44 Celsius in Peshawar and 42 Celsius in capital city of Islamabad.

While maximum temperature in Karachi recorded 36-degree Celsius.

Met office has forecast rainfall in parts of the country during Eid ul Adha holidays from June 18th. Pakistan celebrating Eid ul Adha (Feast of the sacrifice) from June 17 to 19.

Rainfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 18th June to 22nd June with occasional gaps. Few heavy falls are also likely in Kashmir during the period.

Rainfall is also expected in federal capital territory of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and various districts of Punjab from 18th June to 22nd June.

Bahawalpur and other districts of southern Punjab region likely receive rainfall with wind, thundershower or dust storm from 20th to 22nd June.

Balochistan’s Quetta, Zhob, Kohlu, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti and Barkhan districts will receive rainfall from 20th to 22nd June.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm, dust storm with gusty winds expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana districts of upper Sindh on 21st and 22nd June.

The coastal districts of Sindh will mostly remain hot and humid while a searing hot weather is expected in other districts.