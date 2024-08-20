web analytics
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Sessions judge injured in gun attack

HARIPUR: A sessions judge in Kohistan sustained bullet injuries as he was shot by unknown assailants on ‘personal enmity’, ARY News reported citing police.

According to police, Session Judge Kohistan Frid Khan was targeted due to family enmity. The police said that the sessions judge sustained two bullets in his legs and he was shifted to a hospital.

According to the police, Session Judge Kohistan Frid Khan Firing was targeted outside the mosque in in his ancestral village Chhoher Sharif.

Superintendent of Police (SP)Haripur said that five suspects have been nominated in the case. While efforts are being made to arrest the accused persons.

Earlier, Sessions Judge Shakirullah Marwat, who was kidnapped by unknown assailants from Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was recovered on April 19.

The Counter Terrorism Department said that Session Judge Marwat safely reached his home after he was recovered unconditionally.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, KP Information Minister congratulated the recovered judge, saying the provincial government and armed forces are fighting against terrorism together.

The session judge was kidnapped by unknown assailants from the edge of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

The judge’s guard and the driver were left unharmed while his vehicle was ablaze.

