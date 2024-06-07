Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s video statement recorded in May 9 cases

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore police on Friday recorded a video statement of incarcerated PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cases related to the violence that erupted in the country after party founder Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 last year, ARY News reported.

A 9-member team of Lahore Police, led by DSP Javed Asif, visited Adiala Jail to interrogate the former foreign minister.

The team, which included experts from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, brought modern equipment to record Qureshi’s statement. The team also brought a polygraph test kit with them.

This is the third time Lahore Police have visited Adiala Jail to investigate Qureshi.

Sources told ARY News that the investigation team probed cases registered at various police stations, including Shadman, Sarwar Road, Mughalpura, Shahdara, Race Course, Gulberg, and Gujarpura.

Earlier, a Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved a five-day physical remand of incarcerated PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in eight cases related to May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad approved the physical remand while hearing the May 9 cases registered in different police stations of Lahore.

The court also allowed the investigation team to interrogate Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Adiala Jail until June 10. Qureshi’s virtual appearance from Adiala Jail was conducted via WhatsApp call.

The development came days after Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.