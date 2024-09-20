Shahzaib Rind: Pakistani fighter wins Karate Combat KC-49 Championship

Pakistan fighter Shahzaib Rind has won the Karate Combat KC-49 Championship after beating Brazilian opponent Luiz Victor Rocha in Singapore.

Shahzaib Rind remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Taking his Instagram handle, 26-year-old fighter said, “Dream Came True”. He also posted his picture with the championship belt.

He lauded the support of his coach, saying he helped him physically, emotionally and through training. “You are not just a coach, a brother and mentor.”

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Rabia Shafiq, congratulated Rind, praising him for making the nation proud.

In a message on her X account, she expressed hopes for his continued success and urged Pakistanis to support him.

Shahzaib Rind, an MMA fighter had also won the world’s premier full-contact striking league Karate Combat in the United States. He is also a six-time national champion.

His aspirations soar even higher. “My ultimate goal is to become a world champion, or at least be on the brink of achieving it.” he expressed his desire while speaking to Express Tribune few months ago.