PM Shehbaz condemns attack on security checkpost

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security checkpost carried out by the Fitna al kahwarij in South Waziristan.

The PM honoured the sacrifice of the 16 security personnel who lost their lives while bravely confronting the attackers at the checkpoint. He also commended the security forces for successfully neutralizing eight terrorists during the encounter.

Shehbaz Sharif offered prayers for the martyrs, wishing them the highest places in Jannah (Heaven), and extended his condolences to the grieving families.

He emphasized that the armed forces serve as a formidable barrier in safeguarding the nation against terrorism and threats to state security, asserting that the nation pays heartfelt tribute to the fallen heroes.

Read more: Sepoy martyred, four khwarij killed in foiled Pak-Afghan border infiltration

At least 16 security personnel martyred in Khawarij’s attack on a check post in Makeen area of South Waziristan.

According to ISPR, on night 20-21 December 2024, a group of Khwarij attempted to attack a Security Forces Check Post in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District.

The attempt was effectively thwarted by troops and in ensuing fire exchange, eight khwarij were gunned down. However, during intense fire exchange, sixteen personnel embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.