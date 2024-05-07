Sindh govt demands ownership of Karachi’s Lyari Expressway

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has asked the federal government to hand over Lyari Expressway to the provincial government so that it can be open for heavy traffic.

The chief minister issued these directives while presiding over a joint meeting of National Highway Authority and provincial Works & Services to review the progress of various road sector projects being executed by the NHA.

During the meeting, the CM urged the federal government to hand over Lyari Expressway to the provincial government so that it can be open for heavy traffic apart from carrying out its repair and maintenance.

Construction of Interchange at M9

The CM said that the substantial completion of the M9 – N5 Link Road Project was achieved in July 2023, with 7.2km out of a total 21km of the road open for traffic with partial toll. The remaining work, the construction of the Interchange at M9, was initially under the scope of the Sindh government. “After detailed discussions, NHA told the Sindh government that it [NHA] is bound to get any new infrastructure development inside the Right of Way (ROW) of M-9. Subsequently, the MoU was signed at approximate cost including escalation charges and NHA charges between the Works Dept and NHA for the construction of an Interchange at M9 for Rs3.5 billion in February 2024.

Murad urged the NHA to revisit the cost of the M9 interchange as the provincial government has to bear a huge burden as the cost is exorbitantly high. At this, the NHA chairman assured the chief minister that his technical team would reconsider the construction cost.

Karachi-Thatta dual carriageway

Discussing the project, the CM said that the National Highway Authority (NHA) handed over the Karachi-Thatta-Hyderabad section (N-5) to the Sindh government in January 2012. In the handing over letter the NHA said that the road would not be de-federalised but the NOC will be granted to the provincial government for its development and dualisation on PPP/BOT basis.

The CM urged the NHA to de-federalised the Karachi-Thatta – Hyderabad Section (N-5), as the Government of Sindh constructed dual carriageway at Section (N-5) from Karachi to Thatta for Rs8.2 billion under Public Private Partnership and was unable to collect project revenues such as commercial revenues, issue NOCs to the utility providers etc. He added that apart from toll collection, other revenues from utility providers, right of way (ROW) fees, and NOC charges from petrol pumps, it was imperative to seek complete ownership of the road.

Indus Highway

Murad said that work on 130 km Jamshoro – Sehwan road was started by NHA in 2018-19. Initially, it was an asset of NHA but the Sindh government has also contributed Rs7 billion in its rehabilitation.

Talking about issues, the CM said that the progress on the project was terribly slow. “The road divider are low in height, causing severe glare of light of opposite side traffic, therefore it is imperative to increase the height of divider,” he said and added the straightening of curves at some locations between Jamshoro – Sehwan must be eased out/redesigned to avoid accidents, specially the curve near Amri and curve at Peer Mard in Bagho Thoro area.

The chairman NHA assured the chief minister that all the issues of design and defects would be addressed.

Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge Project

The chief minister said that the Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge connectivity at N5 and N55 project encompasses two main components, namely the main project highway, including a 12.2km long bridge over the River Indus, commencing from Ghotki (N-5) and concluding at Kandhkot (N-55). The other component is Thull Link Road, starting from N-55 and terminating at the Jacobabad Road.

Mirpurkhas-Umerkot Road

The chief minister discussing the 149km Mirpurkhas-Umerkot road to Khokhrapar, said that the work on 67.40km from Umerkot to Khokhrapar was in progress and being executed by NHA. The Mirpurkhas to Raja Rasti road 65km completed. He raised the issue that the road from Raja Rasti to Umerkot 16km has been abandoned. The City portion of Umerkot, 0.63 km, was also unattended.

He said that road from Umerkot to Khokhrapar has been severely damaged due to recent rains which not only increased operation & maintenance cost of vehicles but also increased travel time from Umerkot to Khokhrapar. The CM said that his government intended to dualise the road, therefore it was the need of hour to handover the road to the government.

At this, the NHA chairman said that this proposal would be taken up with the ministry and the decision would be conveyed to the provincial government.