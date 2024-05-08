Singapore says Air Force F-16 crashed at air base

33.9 C
Reuters
Reuters
A Singapore Air Force F-16 plane crashed at Tengah Air Base on Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. (0435 GMT), Singapore’s defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The plane “experienced an issue during take-off and the pilot responded in accordance with emergency procedures”, the ministry said in a statement.

It said the pilot ejected successfully and is conscious and able to walk, and is receiving medical attention.

The ministry said investigations are ongoing.

F-16 fighter jet 

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-engine multirole fighter aircraft developed by General Dynamics (now Lockheed Martin). It is a highly maneuverable and versatile aircraft used by the United States Air Force and numerous other countries.

The F-16 has seen extensive combat and has a reputation for being an effective and reliable fighter jet. It has undergone various upgrades and modernizations, making it a formidable asset for military forces worldwide.

