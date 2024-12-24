SSGC denies loadshedding for domestic sector at nighttime

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has claimed no loadshedding for the domestic sector during nighttime in winter, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to SSGC spokesperson, the company continues to prioritize domestic consumers as part of its load management plan.

“No gas loadshedding is carried out during the night for domestic sectors, with pressure profiling being conducted to ensure better gas supply during these hours.”

The SSGC spokesperson acknowledged a shortage of gas due to a decrease in natural reserves, with annual declines contributing to the scarcity. He noted a significant increase in gas demand, with a 40% decrease in gas supply since the 2017-18 period.

In the last two years, the company has successfully restored distribution networks in Karachi, Thal, and Shahdadkot. Special priority was given to Karachi’s tail-end areas, including Defence and Lyari, as part of the restoration project, the SSGC spokesperson said.

Work in Lyari has already seen 50% completion, with the remaining work expected to be completed by June. Restoration work in North Nazimabad and North Karachi is progressing rapidly, along with ongoing restoration efforts in certain areas of Hyderabad, he added.

The management of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has reportedly charged billions of rupees from consumers under the guise of covering gas losses.

According to sources, SSGC consumers have been issued additional bills amounting to over Rs11 billion, allegedly to compensate for gas theft.

SSGC sent out bills for a total of 23 billion cubic feet of gas. Sources say that by overcharging customers, SSGC managed to lower its Unaccounted-for Gas (UFG) percentage from 18 percent to 10 percent. This move seems to have been a way for the company to turn its reported losses into profits.