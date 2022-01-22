Assailants open fire on Naseem Vicky, Agha Majid in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Unidentified assailants opened fire on stage actors Naseem Vicky and Agha Majid in Faisalabad, however, the two luckily remained unhurt in the attack, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the attack was reported at Rajbah Road in Faisalabad, where the two actors were travelling after returning from their stage drama on December 20.

“Pillion-riding attackers opened fire on the vehicle which hit its trye,” they said and added that Naseem Vicky and Agha Majid remained unhurt in the attack.

The police said that the attackers fled from the crime scene after the incident. “We have collected evidence from the crime scene and are also taking help from the CCTV footage to trace the suspects and possible motive behind the act,” they said.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took notice of the attack and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad regarding the incident. “The incident of firing on stage actors is unfortunate and those behind it will be arrested soon,” he said.

Incidents of stage actors being attacked have been reported previously and in one such incident, unknown persons attacked a stage actress at her house in Karachi.

According to details, unidentified people entered the house of a stage actress Sanam Abbasi in Shanti Nagar area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and subjected her to severe torture.

A case of the incident has been filed at Aziz Bhatti Police Station against unknown attackers.

