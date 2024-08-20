State Minister for IT announces e-Rozgar centres across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced to establish e-Rozgar centres across Pakistan to support the youth of the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing the National Youth Convention here on Tuesday, Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted that the e-Rozgar centres will be set up through public-private partnerships nationwide. Youth is the biggest asset of Pakistan as they have a very important role in the uplift of the country, she added.

“Joint efforts are needed for the development of Pakistan and we jointly have to take this country forward,” she emphasised.

The minister of state said that the government will extend every possible support to youth, adding that it is pivotal to empower youth for the country’s development. Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasised that a big part of Pakistan’s population consisted of youth.

Read More: Pakistani experts refute IT Minister’s claim about internet disruption

She highlighted that the present government is focused on equipping youth with the latest digital skills. She said over Rs. 4 billion will be spent this year on youth skills development. She said about 4.5 million youth have been trained through the DigiSkills Program up till now, urging youth to benefit from this program.

The Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said that today, information technology has a very important role in every sector, adding that whether it is economy, security, or any other department, all are transferring to IT.

She said that an IT Park is being built in Islamabad with the cooperation of the Korean government. She added that a great number of job opportunities will be created through Islamabad IT Park. After Islamabad, a second IT Park will be built in Karachi, she said.

About digitalization, Shaza Fatima said that robust steps are underway for digital transformation in the country. Islamabad will be made a model digital city first of all as it will be taken as a pilot project, she maintained. She also urged youth to play their role in today’s tech revolution.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja also emphasised the responsible use of media, saying that even one fake news negatively impacts the perception of the entire country.