T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if IND v AUS game is washed out?

As Australia and India are set to face each other in the crucial Super 8 game in the T20 World Cup 2024, weather is likely to spoil the highly-anticipated clash.

Australia will be dependent on the results of other teams if their game against India is washed out due to rain.

After Afghanistan stunned them in their Super 8 game, all teams in the Group 1 are now in contention for a semi-final berth.

Indian is at the top of the group with four points in their two games. Australia are still in the race for the semi-finals as they sit on the second spot of their group owing to a better run-rate than Afghanistan.

However, their 21-run loss to Afghanistan has them in a tricky spot as they take on India in a must-win game to secure a place in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

A loss to India will have them depending on the result of the game between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Another major concern for the Australian team is the weather in St Lucia. A washout will result in the two teams sharing points.

While India will advance to the semi-final with five points, Australia will end the Super 8 round with three points.

They will then need Bangladesh to defeat Afghanistan which have two points in their two games.

However, Australia’s campaign will end if their game against India is washed out and Afghanistan beat Bangladesh.