Take-Two Interactive boss opens up on Nintendo Switch 2

The chief executive officer of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 publisher Rockstar Games, has opened up on Nintendo Switch 2.

In a recent interview, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that the confirmation of Switch 2’s backward compatibility was good news for his company’s library of games.

“Backward compatibility is good for our catalogue, and we think we have the highest selling catalogue per SKU in the business,” Zelnick said.

His statement left fans speculating that Take-Two Interactive will support Nintendo’s highly-anticipated upcoming gaming console.

Several suggested that Switch 2 might see games such as Borderlands 4.

Days earlier, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that the Switch 2 gaming console will be backwards compatible with the original Switch software and the Switch Online service.

“At today’s Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well,” Furukawa wrote in a post on X on November 7.

Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive reiterated that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 was on track for a release in the Fall of 2025.

“With many exciting new titles coming in Fiscal 2026 – including GTA 6 in the Fall, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country – we expect to create long-term value for our shareholders,” the company said in a statement after its recent earnings call.

Following the announcement, Rockstar Games said that the highly-anticipated title would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.