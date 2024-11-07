GTA 6 parent company drops update amid delay rumours

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 publisher Rockstar Games, has dropped an update on the release date of the game.

In its recent earnings call on Wednesday, the company reiterated that GTA 6 was on track for a release in the Fall of 2025.

The confirmation came amid several reports that the Rockstar Games title was at risk of a delay. However, Take-Two Interactive has now put to rest all such rumours.

“With many exciting new titles coming in Fiscal 2026 – including GTA 6 in the Fall, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country – we expect to create long-term value for our shareholders,” the company said in a statement.

While Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive remain silent about the second trailer or any new media about GTA 6, fans have been speculating that the trailer might be dropped on November 22 based on the popular moon theory.

Speculations intensified after a recent image in GTA Online showed a specific moon phase, mirroring a similar event when the first trailer for the sixth title of Grand Theft Auto was revealed last year.

Rockstar Games released the first and only trailer for Grand Theft Auto’s sixth title on December 4, 2023.

Keen observers noted that the moon phase in the latest GTA Online image matched the phase observed on the day, Rockstar Games dropped the first GTA VI trailer.

If the pattern holds true, the ‘Waning Gibbous’ moon visible in the latest image, will be observable again on November 22.

It is noteworthy that Take-Two Interactive has announced that GTA 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Following the announcement, Rockstar Games said that the highly-anticipated title would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.