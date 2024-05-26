Pakistan’s veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away

KARACHI: Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Hussain passed away at 83 after prolonged illness in Karachi.

As per details, Talat Hussain, one of the finest actors in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, passed away on Sunday after a long illness. His family and the president of the Arts Council, Ahmed Shah, confirmed his passing.

Sources indicated that Talat Hussain was diagnosed with dementia, a condition that had deteriorated to the extent that he was unable to recognize people.

Due to smoking, his lungs had become weak and would frequently fill with fluid, necessitating multiple hospital visits to drain the fluid.

The illness had confined him to a wheelchair and bed, and he was being treated at home. However, recently his daughter, Tazeen Hussain, requested fans to pray for her father.

Talat Hussain, 83, has been part of numerous Pakistani and foreign films, dramas and stage plays throughout his illustrious career, spanning over six decades.

His acting credits also include the British titles ‘Traffik’ and ‘Family Pride’ as well as the Norwegian film ‘Import-export’, for which he bagged the Amanda Award at the Norwegian International Film Festival. He was also a part of the Indian film ‘Sautan Ki Beti’ and had a guest appearance in the biographical epic ‘Jinnah’.

Born in 1940, the renowned thespian was married to professor Rakhshanda Hussain and was a father of three — two daughters and one son.

Hussain, studied from London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) in 2021 and Pride of Performance Award in 1982 by the Goevernment of Pakistan.

He was also awarded Amanda Award in 2006 for best supporting actor in a Norwegian film “Import Eksport” and Nigar Award in 1986 for best supporting actor in film “Miss Bangkok”.