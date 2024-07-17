Taliban should prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks: US

WASHINGTON: Amid the recent rise in terror attacks across Pakistan, United States (US) has urged the Taliban to ensure that terrorist attacks are not launched from the from Afghan soil, ARY News reported.

During a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the issue of Afghan soil being used by terrorists has been a priority for the US in engagements with Taliban.

He lauded the sacrifices of Pakistani people saying that the people of Pakistan have suffered greatly at the hands of violent extremists and terrorists. “We have a shared interest with the Pakistani people and the Government of Pakistan in combating threats to regional security”, he added.

On the matter regarding the IMF deal, the US State Department spokesperson said that Pakistan continues to be a close partner that the US work with on a number of important matters, including improving the Pakistan economy and the US have several times spoken about the importance of securing an IMF facility and Pakistan making reforms in that regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan security forces killed 10 terrorists who attacked Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the early hours of Monday.

The attackers attempted to infiltrate the Bannu cantt but were repelled, leading them to detonate an explosive-laden vehicle against the perimeter wall.

The security forces retaliated strongly and killed all the attackers, while eight personnel were also martyred.

READ: Security forces kill 10 terrorists to thwart attack on Bannu cantt

The army’s public relations wing further said that the Bannu cantt attack was planned by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which is operating from Afghan soil.

The ISPR urged Afghanistan to take strong action against the terrorists targeting Pakistan from its soil.