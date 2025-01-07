Talks succeed or not, PTI founder coming out of jail: Hamid Raza

ISLAMABAD: The talks with government succeed or not, PTI’s founder coming out of jail, PTI negotiating team’s spokesman Hamid Raza said in ARY News talk show ’11th Hour’.

Govt talks committee’s spokesman Irfan Siddiqui has said that the dialogue is facing stalemate and no progress yet made in the talks with the PTI.

PTI spokesman said that the party’s founder has been acquitted or granted bails in all cases, “he could not be kept imprisoned more in fake cases”.

He said, if the tension persists, “we will go towards a protest movement”.

“We have no information about permission for meeting with the party’s founder in jail,” he replied to a question.

Meanwhile, Irfan Siddiqui has said that the PTI didn’t submit their written demands yet. “An earlier warmth during the dialogue has not remained same,” he said.

He denied any backdoor process, “what is happening, being done through the negotiating committee”.

“We will see their demands on merit. The government’s people had also remained in jails and didn’t come out of a prison with an executive order,” government spokesman said.

“They are putting the delay in meeting with the PTI’s founder in account of the talks,” he said. “The daily meetings in jail have also security issues,” he added.