Texworld NYC: Pakistan to take part in trade fair

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan will participate in Apparel Sourcing New York 16 – 18 July, 2024, at the Javits Convention Center in New York, USA, called The Sourcing Event of the Season.

Apparel Sourcing New York City offers apparel brands, retailers, wholesalers and independent design firms a dedicated sourcing marketplace for finding the best international apparel manufacturers.

TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase exports across a wide range of textile categories, from cotton and blends to denim and eco-friendly fabrics. Whether you deal in luxurious silk or rugged denim, TDAP has you covered.

From fashion accessories to home linens and floor coverings, this initiative supports exporters in showcasing their products, from menswear to fashion accessories. Bed, bath, and table linens, as well as floor coverings and window treatments, are also included.

With an emphasis on design and technology, TDAP’s initiative caters to diverse needs within the textile industry.

TDAP stands are available for only Rs. 1,170,000/- (for fabrics, apparel and home textile). In fact direct stands are approx. Rs. PKR 1,992,001/

There were more than 300 exhibitors and 5300 visitors (combined with Texworld) in Apparel Sourcing – summer 2023 edition.