Army chief reaffirms nation’s resolve to eradicate terrorism

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that fight against terrorism requires the steadfast support of all Pakistanis, along with the efforts of the military and civil institutions to secure a peaceful and prosperous future for the country.

According to a press statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief attended funeral prayer of those who embraced martyrdom in a suicide blast targeting innocent citizens and passengers at Quetta Railway Station.

The funeral prayer was also attended by Federal Minister of Interior, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, provincial ministers and a large number of military and civilian officials.

Following the funeral prayer, the COAS visited CMH Quetta and inquired about the health of the injured persons in the tragic incident.

“The COAS highlighted that terrorism will never be tolerated and reaffirmed nation’s resolve and commitment towards eradicating the menace. COAS emphasized that this mission will be pursued with full national resolve and collective determination,” the ISPR added.

Earlier on his arrival, General Syed Asim Munir was received by Commander Balochistan Corps.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti appealed to the country to “treat terrorists as terrorists” and appreciate that the state was working to counter their threat.

Speaking to newsmen along with Interior Minister at Quetta’s hospital, the chief minister asked ‘so called’ human rights activists as to wht why they kept on the attack.

“Where are they? They should demand that the government do something about this. These people turn the Baloch youth into suicide bombers and pursue politics this way,” Sarfraz Bugti added. “

The chief minister said that the terrorists have no religion or no nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed firm determination to eradicate scourge of terrorism from country.

He said terrorists involved in today’s incident will not be spared at any cost.

The interior minister said that security forces foiled five terror attempts during last few days.

He said that federal government is providing all available assistance to Balochistan government to eradicate terrorism and development of province.

Read More: 26 killed, over 40 injured in Quetta railway station explosion

Replying to a query, Mohsin Naqvi said the Prime Minister has ordered an investigation into Quetta Railway Station incident.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that terrorists do not have any religion or nation, they are only terrorists.

Death toll rises to 26

At least 26 persons were killed and more than 40 were injured including women and children in an explosion at Quetta railway station’s platform.

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat giving account of the deadly railway station bombing in Quetta on Saturday morning said that the blast took place at 8:25am leaving several dead and more than 40 injured.

The blast took place at the time of the departure of Jaffar Express when large number of passengers were present at the railway station, police said. The injured have been transferred to hospital for medical assistance.