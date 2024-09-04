There will be no big folly than deeming politicians unnecessary: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has said there will be no big folly then to consider the parliament, political parties and politicians as unnecessary and redundant, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday JUI-F leader said,”the senior political leadership is being sidelined”. “We control a situation where the state fails”, seasoned politician said.

JUI-F leader said that the state’s writ falls apart in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Pakistan has become the battlefield of the proxies,” Fazl ur Rehman said.

“We are form 45 people or 47 but now sitting in the house,” he said. “We are not sitting here to use institutions but to serve the nation,” he added.