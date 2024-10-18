Social media influencer apologizes for inappropriate video against Sindh police

KARACHI: A TikToker, who had created a controversial video against the Sindh Police, has issued a public apology, ARY News reported on Friday.

Identified as Shahnawaz, the TikToker stated, “My name is Shahnawaz, I’m from Rahim Yar Khan and currently residing in Manzoor Colony.”

Shahnawaz expressed deep regret on the viral TikTok video that surfaced yesterday at 3 PM near the Defense Police Station. “I should not have made the video. It was a huge mistake on my part.”

The social media influencer further apologized to the officers and employees of Sindh Police, stating, “I sincerely ask for forgiveness from the Sindh Police officers and staff. I am very ashamed of my actions. Please, for God’s sake, forgive me.”

In his statement, Shahnawaz vowed never to repeat such behavior, adding, “I swear on my father’s name that I will not make such videos in the future.” He also pledged to discourage others from making inappropriate videos, urging, “I will tell others not to create such videos.”

In the end of his video statement, the Tiktoker chanted slogan, “Long live Sindh Police, long live Pakistan!”