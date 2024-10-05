Top airlines to gather in Bahrain for Routes World 2024

MANAMA: Bahrain is set to host world’s leading airlines for the 29th edition of Routes World, an annual forum dedicated to route development.

The event, set to take place at Bahrain International Circuit from October 6–8, will bring together over 2,300 key decision-makers from airlines, airports, and travel destinations to discuss future air connectivity.

Representatives from prominent airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Delta, and Air China, will engage with airport officials to explore new route opportunities.

The event will feature more than 10 hours of industry talks, with CEOs from Gulf Air, Riyadh Air, and Oman Air addressing participants.

Furthermore, the inaugural Tourism Seasonality Summit will focus on sustainable travel growth.

Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah, CEO of Bahrain Airport Company, emphasized that hosting Routes World 2024 aligns with Bahrain’s ambition to become a global aviation and tourism hub.

The Kingdom’s five-year plan aims to connect 100 destinations by 2026 and increase the number of airlines operating from Bahrain International Airport.