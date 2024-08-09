Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris

American rapper Travis Scott has been arrested from a Paris hotel after an alleged assault on the security guard.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by foreign-based media outlets, French authorities arrested rapper Travis Scott, following an alleged attack on the security guard of a five-star hotel, located in the centre of Paris, early on Friday morning.

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” an official said in a statement. The case has been referred to the 1st district of the judicial police.

According to the details, the rapper, suspected to be in an intoxicated state, attempted to attack the guard who tried to break up the altercation between him and his own bodyguard.

Also Read: Travis Scott ‘unaware of issues’ that led to concert crush

Quoting an official source, a publication also disclosed, “The suspect was drunk and had been fighting with another man – possibly a receptionist in the hotel. He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up.”

Reportedly, he is kept in prison on suspicion of ‘violence against another person’.

His rep did not respond to the request for comment on the matter.