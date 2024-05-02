Tremors felt in Karachi’s Malir district

KARACHI: Tremors were felt in the Malir district of Karachi on Thursday evening as the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 2.3 on the Richter scale, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Malir, Kathore and Gadap Town. The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the northeastern part of Malir.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 84 kilometers by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre The tremors were felt at 5:52 pm.

Last week, an earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale hit the same area district of Karachi.

The NSMC confirmed that tremors were felt in Malir, Landhi, Quaidabad, Kathore and Gadap Town.

The epicentre of the earthquake was New Malir Karachi and the depth was 12km, it said.

Last year on Oct 16, a mild earthquake of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted different areas of Karachi – the capital of Sindh province –.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the depth of the quake was recorded at 15 kilometres and the epicentre was near the Quaidabad area of Karachi.

The areas where tremors were felt include Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Cattle Colony, different areas of Malir District, Quaidabad, Shah Latif Town, Sherpao Colony, Landhi, Muzaffarabad Colony, Muslimabad Colony, Steel Town and their adjoining areas.