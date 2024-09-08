web analytics
Madrasa roof collapse left two killed, 10 injured

HARIPUR: The newly constructed roof of a girls’ madrasa located in Model Town collapsed, resulting in the death of two female students and serious injuries to 10 others, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The injured have been moved to the trauma center, where an emergency has been declared by Dr Mohsin Raza.

The roof of the third floor of the Madarsa, located on Dhenda Road, was put up a week ago and even the shutters were not opened.

Rescue 1122 is conducting a search operation in the debris, and efforts to remove the debris are underway.

