Educators can now get golden visas in UAE

The sixth-largest city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ras Al Khaimah has introduced a Golden Visa program targeted at private school educators living in the city.

The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK) announced that the Golden Visa initiative is available for two primary groups of educators: school leaders and teachers.

School Leaders include principals, vice principals, and school directors.

Teachers encompass all qualified educators who are currently working in private schools in Ras Al Khaimah.

The program allows committed professionals who satisfy specific criteria to secure long-term residency in the UAE with self-sponsorship.

Designed to attract and retain outstanding talent in education, the Golden Visa program focuses on school principals, teachers, and school leaders in Ras Al Khaimah.

“This initiative acknowledges the vital role educators play in enhancing the quality of education for every student in Ras Al Khaimah,” stated Dr. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, a board member of RAK DOK.

“The program honors the invaluable contributions of teachers and aligns with our overall goal of creating a world-class education system in Ras Al Khaimah. By granting long-term residency to top educators, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a strong educational environment that encourages talent and innovation, further improving our educational offerings and ensuring our students’ continued success.”

As the governing body for private sector education in Ras Al Khaimah, RAK DOK will simplify the application procedure to assess candidates based on established criteria. This includes having a minimum of three years of residency and work experience in Ras Al Khaimah, possessing a relevant advanced degree, and demonstrating a positive influence on their school’s performance.

The application process developed by RAK DOK aims to ensure efficiency and ease for applicants. For more information, please visit Ras Al Khaimah Educators Golden Visa.

Eligible educators can apply on RAK DOK website and provide an official appointment letter, proof of educational credentials, documentation of residency and employment, as well as evidence of their contributions to enhancing school performance.

After all required documents are submitted, RAK DOK will conduct a review and notify the educator of their eligibility, allowing them to visit the UAE Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP) for Golden Visa processing.