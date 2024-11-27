UAE visa amnesty scheme: Authorities issue new advisory

The United Arab Emirates authorities have issued a fresh advisory for the expats seeking the UAE Visa amnesty scheme.

The amnesty applicants, who want to return to their homelands, have been advised to adhere to the validity period of the exit permits issued to them after regularising their residency status.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has asked the overstayers to must comply with the 14-day validity period of exit permits, granted to them under the Amnesty scheme.

The ICP has informed that the exit permits from the UAE are issued through an electronic service that is easily accessible via the applicant’s company or personal accounts, authorised typing centres, and official website or smart app.

ICP introduced six steps to obtain the exit permits.

Using the UAE PASS digital ID, Login to the account. Select the “Exit Permit Issuance” service. 3 Choose the category e.g. family members residing in the UAE, domestic worker, labour or cancelled visa holders. Select the individual for whom the exit permit is being issued. Submit the application, review and update the details, after paying the fees. Receive the exit permit via email and exit the country within the specified timeframe.

ICP urged the individuals to depart from the nearest exit port before the expiration of the permit or the grace period, which ends on December 31.

The authority warned the UAE visa rules violators, who fail to leave during the grace period, will automatically face reinstatement of prior penalties and restrictions.

The United Arab Emirates announced a visa amnesty program running from September 1 to October 31, 2024.

During the amnesty period, individuals who choose to leave the country will not be subject to overstay fines, exit fees, or entry bans.

They will retain the right to re-enter the UAE at any time, provided they have valid visas and related documents.