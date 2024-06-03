Unannounced load shedding sparks protest in Karachi

KARACHI: The unannounced power outage during the scorching heat wave in the region sparked protests in several areas of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

A large number of Mohajir Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) members along with party leader Afaq Ahmed and businessman Sharjeel Goplani joined the protest at the Numaish roundabout against K-Electric.

Highlighting the crucial role of electricity in sustaining businesses, Goplani stressed that Traders and industrialists are given importance everywhere in the world.

He further revealed that a case was registered against him for speaking out against K-Electric’s inefficiencies.

Goplani recalled previous protests against the privatization of Karachi Electric Supply Company (KESC), indicating a longstanding dissatisfaction with utility services in the city.

According to traders, K-Electric’s distribution system falls short, unable to handle the electricity demand, which peaks at 3,700 megawatts while the system can only provide 2200 megawatts.

Earlier in April, Karachi was likely to face severe load shedding as K-Electric lost a record Rs 39.4 billion in the first 9 months of the fiscal year 2022-23.

As per details, the K-Electric losses in the 9 months of 2021-22 were Rs 1.49 billion.

The economic crisis resulted in less consumption of K-Electric units as 5.8 percent fewer units were consumed in the current fiscal year as compared to the last fiscal year.

The K-Electric has also seen a decline in bill payments amid the current inflation. The power distribution company may not provide electricity to the high-loss areas of the metropolis, K-Electric sources added.